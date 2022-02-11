Have special story with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hope that he retires with us, gushes Ivan Gazidis
Today at 8:51 PM
AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has admitted that the Rossoneri want Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay and retire, when he decides to do so, at the club. The 40-year-old forward has put no end date in place for his career and reportedly has plans of playing as long as he possibly can at the moment.
While he has struggled with injuries this season, that hasn’t stopped Zlatan Ibrahimovic from thriving for AC Milan with the 40-year-old netting 8 Serie A goals already. However, the Swede has only played 15 league games for the club but is on his way back from injury at the moment. That combined with his performances over the last two years has stunned many as Ibrahimovic has scored freely despite being towards the end of his career.
However, even at 40, the forward has shown no sign of stopping and while his contract with AC Milan does expire at the end of the current season, the forward is reportedly in talks over a new deal. While negotiations are still ongoing, Ivan Gazidis has revealed that the club want Zlatan to stay with them as long as possible and end his career with the Rossoneri.
“Zlatan knows that every year that goes by, he needs to develop his game to continue to be performing at this level. I hope that, whenever the time will come, he will end his playing days at Milan,” Gazidis told CNN.
“We have a special story with Zlatan. He has really given something back to the team and these young players who are growing at the club."
