Have special story with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and hope that he retires with us, gushes Ivan Gazidis

While he has struggled with injuries this season, that hasn’t stopped Zlatan Ibrahimovic from thriving for AC Milan with the 40-year-old netting 8 Serie A goals already. However, the Swede has only played 15 league games for the club but is on his way back from injury at the moment. That combined with his performances over the last two years has stunned many as Ibrahimovic has scored freely despite being towards the end of his career.