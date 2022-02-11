Gap to Manchester City is big but we have to keep putting pressure, claims Andrew Robertson

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson believes that while the gap between them and Manchester City is still too big, the Reds need to keep putting the pressure on their rivals. The left-back also added that him and Luis Diaz are getting their partnership off the ground but they will make it work.

With Liverpool and Chelsea entering the season as arguably the only two sides capable of beating Manchester City, neither one has quite lived up to that potential. Instead, the Cityzens have taken charge of the title race and currently sit nine points ahead of the Reds and thirteen ahead of the Blues in third place. However, with just over 15 odd games left in the season, there’s enough time for either side to catch City but only if Pep Guardiola’s side make a few mistakes.

Yet despite that Andrew Robertson believes that the gap between Liverpool and Manchester City is still far too big with the Cityzens well in the lead although he wants his side to keep putting pressure. The Liverpool defender also added that it will be an exciting season for the Reds because they are still in all four competitions and also praised the win over Leicester City, with the Reds walking away as 2-0 winners on the night.

"The only way we can answer the questions is by getting results. The gap is still too big. We just have to keep putting pressure on them. We have to look after ourselves. It will be an exciting run-in hopefully as we are still fighting in four competitions,” Robertson said, reported Goal.

"It is never comfortable against Leicester. But we took our chances at the right time. When you have people playing like Diogo Jota playing with that confidence you always believe they can score goals. It was an important win for us, a clean sheet and two goals. We move on now."

The game against the Foxes was the chance for the Reds to show off new arrival Luis Diaz with the former Porto forward starting the game. The Colombian played off the left, in Sadio Mane’s position, and caused problems for Leicester City but Robertson admitted that they made their link-up play work despite having limited communication skills.

"My Spanish isn't great but we made it work today. My partnership with Sadio Mane has been great over the last five years so he'll come back full of confidence after winning Afcon but we have options now. We have competition all over the park.

"In his first training session I saw him flying about and I thought 'he'll be OK here!' For his first start, I thought he was excellent today. I think the crowd really took to him,” he added.