We made mistakes and this creates mental instability in team, admits Antonio Conte

Tottenham hosted Southampton in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday night but while the Saints were the better team in the first half, they couldn't prevent Spurs from scoring via an own goal from Jan Bednarek against the run of play. But Southampton striker Armando Broja equalized things up a few minutes after that goal, with mistakes from Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez helping the striker in his efforts. The visitors continued to carve Spurs open but couldn't make anything happen in the first half.

Both teams had their chances in the second half and eventually Tottenham re-took the lead via Heung -Min Son, who knocked home a shot from Lucas Moura's cross with twenty minutes left in the game. The Saints fought back as Mohamed Elyounoussi headed home from a James Ward-Prowse cross in the 79th minute to equalize and then less than three minutes later, Che Adams then scored the winner, as he headed home a sensational Ward-Prowse cross.

It stunned fans, critics and everyone watching the game but none more so than Tottenham boss Antonio Conte who was furious with his side. The Italian was unimpressed with his side’s performances and admitted that his team has some mental barriers to overcome.

"For sure, we have to be disappointed. They were good but I think we made many, many mistakes, especially with the ball, and I think this type of situation creates a bit of mental instability in my team. I have seen the two goals and we conceded two goals with the defensive line had to stay there. We need to be more accurate but I know very well that this season we are going to struggle to get three points and I said this before and I continue to repeat it,” Conte told Sky Sports.