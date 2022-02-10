Reports | Barcelona to offer Erling Haaland's lucrative contract to reject his other suitors
Today at 8:23 PM
According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are set to offer Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland a lucrative contract in a bid to entice the Norwegian to play for the Catalan club in the summer. The Norwegian international has an alleged 75 million release clause that kicks in this summer.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football. His prolific form and lopsided potential means that a host of European clubs are interested in signing the 21-year-old and a bidding war could be avoided due to an alleged £75 million release clause that activates in the summer.
However, Sport has reported that Barcelona are set to do whatever it takes to sign the Norwegian international in the summer as they aim to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season. The Catalan club’s financial woes will not prevent them from competing against other European clubs as they have been anticipating and preparing for the Dortmund striker’s arrival for a few years now.
They will be up against the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Manchester United although it is understood that the player is keen on a move to Spain. But Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is overly keen on signing Haaland as he aims to find a solution to their attacking woes on the pitch. Not only that, Sport has reported that the La Liga giants are confident that if they trim their squad more which when combined with sponsorship deals, means that they'll have the financial strength to ward off competition for the 21-year-old.
