I think Arsenal was always the one club I wanted to go to, reveals Bukayo Saka

However, while Arsenal endured a terrible start to the current campaign, the club has done well to rebound back into competing for a top-four spot as the London club are currently sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed West Ham. The club's upturn in form has coincided with Saka's own progression as a player as he has added seven goals and four assists in 26 appearances this campaign. Saka has reiterated that the education he received at the Arsenal youth academy has aided him in his development.