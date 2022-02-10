I think Arsenal was always the one club I wanted to go to, reveals Bukayo Saka
Today at 8:46 PM
Bukayo Saka has asserted that he had always wished to join Arsenal as a kid even though he underwent a trial at several clubs such as Tottenham, Chelsea and Watford. The English winger joined Arsenal's Hale End academy at the age of seven and has now established himself as a first-team player.
Bukayo Saka progressed through the ranks of the youth academy and made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal in their Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava in the 2018/19 season. Since then the 20-year-old has subsequently cemented his spot in the starting lineup for the London club and is viewed as a key player at the Emirates Stadium. So much so that the young Englishman has already made 114 appearances for the Gunners while scoring 18 goals and registering 26 assists across all competitions.
However, while Arsenal endured a terrible start to the current campaign, the club has done well to rebound back into competing for a top-four spot as the London club are currently sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed West Ham. The club's upturn in form has coincided with Saka's own progression as a player as he has added seven goals and four assists in 26 appearances this campaign. Saka has reiterated that the education he received at the Arsenal youth academy has aided him in his development.
"I think Arsenal was always the one I wanted to go to. It seemed like they had a lot of faith in their youth and there was a clear pathway when you could see the players coming up from Hale End to London Colney and my dad also really believed in the project and he loved Arsene Wenger. I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family, so we chose them,” Saka told Sky Sports.
“I think from the moment you sign, the education at Hale End, you start to know the history of Arsenal. You know which games are the most important,” he added.
