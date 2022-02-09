True that both Juventus and Barcelona tried to sign me in January, reveals Anthony Martial
Today at 6:50 PM
Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has confirmed that both Barcelona and Juventus made contact with his agent in an attempt to sign him but he was only looking to sign for Sevilla. The Frenchman left on loan in January and signed for Julen Lopetegui’s side for the remainder of the season.
While he did spend the last seven years of his career with Manchester United, the last eighteen months have been a struggle for Anthony Martial. The forward has struggled immensely with form and injuries, which saw him dropped by the end of last season. Things became even worse this term as the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho dropped him down the pecking order with the 26-year-old struggling for minutes even more.
It saw the Frenchman ask for a move away just before the January window opened, with him eventually signing for La Liga side Sevilla on loan. The short-term loan deal will see Martial spend the remainder of the 2021/22 season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan but the Frenchman admitted that he did have offers from Juventus and Barcelona as well. However, the 26-year-old was only looking to sign for Sevilla and even took a salary cut to do so.
"It's true. Juventus tried to sign me. I was talking to my agent and told him I preferred to go to Sevilla. It was the best option for me and my family. FC Barcelona talked to my agent. But as I said, I spoke with my agent and told him: 'My priority is Sevilla'. And when I say something to someone, I don't change it, I keep my word," Martial told Diario de Sevilla
"Both Sevilla and I have made an effort so that I could come. I have less salary, but I also know that paying my salary is an effort for the club. So both of us have made an effort. But I know that this effort will be good for both parties.
"For me, it was the right decision because I knew I was going to play and for me playing was the most important thing. Other big clubs tried to convince me but I preferred to come to Sevilla because I knew that Sevilla was a very good club. For me, it was the right decision,” he added.
