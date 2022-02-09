True that both Juventus and Barcelona tried to sign me in January, reveals Anthony Martial

It saw the Frenchman ask for a move away just before the January window opened, with him eventually signing for La Liga side Sevilla on loan. The short-term loan deal will see Martial spend the remainder of the 2021/22 season at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan but the Frenchman admitted that he did have offers from Juventus and Barcelona as well. However, the 26-year-old was only looking to sign for Sevilla and even took a salary cut to do so.