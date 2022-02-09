Spoke to him after training and Christian Eriksen was pleased to be part of team again, proclaims Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match against Finland in Euro 2020. The former Tottenham midfielder required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher as he had suffered a cardiac arrest. The 29-year-old was later stabilized in a hospital and soon began to start his recovery process.

The attacking midfielder suffered another blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy. This eventually led to the mutual termination of Eriksen’s contract as announced in December that Inter had terminated their contract with the 29-year-old in order to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere.

Brentford signed the Danish midfielder in January on a free transfer and is set to make his debut for the Bees soon and Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed that Eriksen is happy to be playing again in familiar conditions.

"It was very good to see him out there. I spoke to him after the training and he was just pleased and happy to be part of a team and club again. We know he is a humble, down to earth, quality player, but he's coming in with that natural presence without being big-headed. Because of the way he is he's blending fantastic with the group and the culture we have here," Frank said in his pre-match press conference.