Reports | Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for Liverpool's Sadio Mane
Today at 7:41 PM
According to reports from Goal, Sadio Mane would be interested in departing Liverpool in the summer transfer window if a suitable offer comes in from Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona. The Senegal international’s current deal at the Merseyside club expires in the summer of 2023.
Sadio Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of £34 million on a five-year contract. The Senegalese winger has since established himself as one of the most exciting and prolific wingers in the Premier League during his time at the Merseyside club as he has scored 107 goals and registered 44 assists in 244 appearances across all competitions.
The 29-year-old has been instrumental for the Reds in helping them claim their first-ever Premier League title, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup. The Liverpool winger who is currently enjoying his country’s triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations is considering his future at Liverpool as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the next campaign.
According to reports from GOAL, Mane is open to leaving the Premier League side if his next destination is either Real Madrid or Spain. It is understood that it is a childhood dream of Mane's to represent one of the La Liga giants and he has informed his agent that he wants the chance to make the dream come to fruition before he ends his playing career.
The Reds have recently signed winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January for a reported fee of £45 million as they set their sights on the future. It is believed that Mane’s and Salah’s contractual uncertainties forced the Reds to pull the trigger on signing the Columbian winger this season rather than the summer.
