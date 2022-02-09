Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Ousmane Dembele next summer

The 24-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Blaugrana and has helped the Catalan club claim two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey cups during his time at the club so far. According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are interested in signing the former Dortmund star as they look to initiate a busy summer of incomings and outgoings. Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the Catalan club and the player’s representatives have broken down leading to a likely departure in the summer.