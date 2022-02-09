Reports | Manchester United interested in signing Ousmane Dembele next summer
Today at 9:12 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are considering signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer in the summer as they set to bolster their attacking options. The French winger has less than six months remaining on his deal and could be signed in the summer.
Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 after the Frenchman cemented his status as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football during his stint with the German club. It hasn't gone according to plan for the French winger as he has been subject to various injuries which has kept him from featuring consistently for the Spanish side.
The 24-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Blaugrana and has helped the Catalan club claim two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey cups during his time at the club so far. According to reports from ESPN, Manchester United are interested in signing the former Dortmund star as they look to initiate a busy summer of incomings and outgoings. Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the Catalan club and the player’s representatives have broken down leading to a likely departure in the summer.
It is understood that the World Cup winner’s contractual demands are seen to be too excessive by the Spanish giants. The Catalan club's financial woes prevent them from agreeing to his demands and Manchester United could swoop in to seal his signing in the summer on a free transfer. United will look to add the Frenchman as they are likely to lose Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood from their disposal ahead of next season.
