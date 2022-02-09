Reports | Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger in talks after Blues offer close to £200,000-a-week wages
Today at 6:41 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea have offered Antonio Rudiger a figure close to the £200,000-a-week wages that the German has demanded as the club fear they could lose three players in the summer. The German has less than five months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away.
With Chelsea entering the 2021/22 season with half their defense in the final year of their contracts, it had many fans and critics alike worried for the club’s future. But six months down the line and the Blues have secured a few players but their three main defenders still remain. Yet while Cesar Azpilicueta is yet to be offered a new deal, reports have indicated that both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have rejected contract offers from Chelsea.
However, Goal has reported that the Blues have now upped their offer for Rudiger and have offered the German something closer to the £200,000-a-week wages he has been demanding. The report has indicated that the club have done this as they fear neither Azpilicueta or Christensen will renew and thus don’t want to lose all three. However, both Real Madrid and PSG still are still overly keen on signing the 28-year-old and continue to monitor his situation at Stamford Bridge.
Furthermore, Goal has reported that both Christensen and Azpilicueta are on Barcelona’s radar with the Camp Nou side reportedly confident of signing both defenders in the summer. That would force a domino effect as Chelsea are said to be keen on signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo with him, alongside Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana, their top defensive targets next summer.
