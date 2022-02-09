Reports | Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger in talks after Blues offer close to £200,000-a-week wages

However, Goal has reported that the Blues have now upped their offer for Rudiger and have offered the German something closer to the £200,000-a-week wages he has been demanding. The report has indicated that the club have done this as they fear neither Azpilicueta or Christensen will renew and thus don’t want to lose all three. However, both Real Madrid and PSG still are still overly keen on signing the 28-year-old and continue to monitor his situation at Stamford Bridge.