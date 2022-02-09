Draw against Burnley was a bad result for Manchester United, reveals Paul Merson

Manchester United travelled to Turf Moor Stadium as they encountered a tough test on the road in the form of Burnley but they started brightly and had two goals ruled out by VAR although United eventually took the lead through Paul Pogba, who finished emphatically from inside the box in the 18th minute. The English giants were unable to add to their tally in the second half and were made to pay for their inability as Jay Rodriguez scored past David De Gea to equalize for the Clarets.