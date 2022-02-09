Draw against Burnley was a bad result for Manchester United, reveals Paul Merson
Today at 9:15 PM
Football pundit Paul Merson has revealed that Manchester United’s draw against Burnley was a bad result for the English giants and suggested that the Manchester club were overconfident in their approach. United played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Tuesday at Turf Moor Stadium.
Manchester United travelled to Turf Moor Stadium as they encountered a tough test on the road in the form of Burnley but they started brightly and had two goals ruled out by VAR although United eventually took the lead through Paul Pogba, who finished emphatically from inside the box in the 18th minute. The English giants were unable to add to their tally in the second half and were made to pay for their inability as Jay Rodriguez scored past David De Gea to equalize for the Clarets.
Both teams had chances to score the winner although they were unable to do so due to their wastefulness in front of goal with the game ending on level pegging for both sides although the Red Devils failed to show their quality in the second half. It saw Paul Merson insisted that Manchester United were overconfident after a dominant first half and asserted that the draw was a bad result for Ralf Rangnick’s side.
"Man United did very well in the first half but they came out in the second half and thought it would be a walk in the park. That was a bad result for Manchester United. They just didn't get going in the second half and Burnley thoroughly deserved a point,” Merson told Sky Sports.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- David De Gea
- Jay Rodgriguez
- Paul Pogba
- Ralf Rangnick
- Raphael Varane
- English Premier League
- Burnley
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.