We’ll see how Mohamed Salah feels and go from there, reveals Jurgen Klopp

With the Africa Cup of Nations over, many expect both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to make their return to Liverpool as soon as possible. However, Egypt’s loss, after they were beaten by Senegal in the final on penalties, has meant that Salah has indeed been spotted back with Liverpool just days after the defeat. But Mane has yet to return from his celebrations and it has many fans concerned especially as the Premier League returns.

But Jurgen Klopp has revealed that while Mohamed Salah is indeed back at the club, the team will assess the forward and only then make a decision. The German also admitted that Salah has told him that he wants to play against Leicester City on Thursday but they’ll have to take things slowly and make a decision only in the next few days.

"Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now. I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: 'I'm ready.' Haha!” Klopp said, reported Sky Sports.

"He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

The Liverpool boss also revealed that Sadio Mane won’t be back till at least Thursday as he is still celebrating with Senegal and the rest of his team, having won their first AFCON trophy. Klopp added that the team would never ask Mane to cut his celebrations short and thus are willing to wait until the forward is back on his own, before making a decision as to when he can play.

"Sadio flies out if it's possible on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game. It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever - let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it. They've had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him,” he added.