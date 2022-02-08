We know how important Lionel Messi was but Barcelona must look ahead, admits Juliano Belletti

But Messi’s unceremonious end to his tenure at the Catalan club has highlighted Barcelona’s inefficiencies this season as they are struggling both in domestic and European competitions. So much so, that Xavi Hernandez has been brought in to overturn their fortunes this season and usher in a new era at the Camp Nou. Yet despite that, Juliano Belletti has asserted that Messi’s departure was unfortunate but insists that Xavi and president Joan Laporta are the right people to steer them back to the top.