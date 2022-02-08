Reports | Barcelona eyeing €80 million move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde next summer
Today at 8:59 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing Jules Kounde as they look for defensive reinforcements despite the fact that the Sevilla defender will cost around €80 million. The Frenchman has thrived since signing for the La Liga side in the summer of 2019 from Bordeaux.
With Chelsea heavily linked with a move for Jules Kounde last summer, many expected the club to make their interest known in the Sevilla defender again during the January transfer window. But the Blues never made an approach as Sevilla reportedly rejected an offer below €80 million. Yet, that didn’t stop the transfer mill from linking the 23-year-old with a move away amidst reports that the defender was overly keen on leaving last summer.
However, Sport has now reported that Barcelona are keen on a move as they believe that the 23-year-old is the bedrock for their future. The Frenchman will still cost nothing shy of €80 million as reports have indicated that Sevilla are still adamant about getting that fee for the defender, which has caused a few problems for the club. It is also why, Sport has reported that the La Liga giants are looking at alternatives for the defender.
Both Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are on Barcelona’s radar as cheaper alternatives to Kounde although the Camp Nou side are aware that a move for either will allow Chelsea to sign the Frenchman. However, Sport has further revealed that the La Liga giants are fine with that situation as they are also looking to sign a striker with their top target said to be Erling Haaland. The forward has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022 but is yet to decide his future.
