Newcastle United are going to be big power in world football, claims Bruno Guimarães

Few players have attracted as much attention from Europe’s biggest teams as much as Bruno Guimarães with the defensive midfielder thriving for Olympique Lyon. But despite the likes of Manchester United , Manchester City , Arsenal , Real Madrid and a plethora of Europe’s biggest sides interested, the midfielder signed for Newcastle United. In a move worth around £33 million, rising to £40 million with add-ons, the 24-year-old joins the Magpies’ relegation battle.

However, despite their current standing on the league table, Bruno Guimarães revealed that he joined them because their ambitions for the future match his. The midfielder admitted that the club’s new owners told him that they’ve got lofty plans for the Magpies, including becoming a super-power in world football and winning the Champions League.

“We’re going to be a big power in world football. The owners were very up front that, this season, the idea is to stay in the Premier League but the main objective in the years to come is to be in the Champions League and, eventually, to win the Champions League,” Guimarães said, reported the Guardian.

The defensive midfielder thrived at Lyon because of his ability to not just do the defensive work but also because of his progressive nature to keep his team on the front-foot. That is exactly what Eddie Howe has reportedly been looking for and Guimarães admitted that his inspiration to play the way he does has been from Xavi and Andreas Iniesta. Not only that, he revealed that he “owe a lot to futsal” as it helps him improve his close control and technical skills.