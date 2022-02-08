I have a very good relationship with Jesse Lingard, asserts Ralf Rangnick
Today at 9:24 PM
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he enjoys a good working relationship with Jesse Lingard despite his intentions of leaving Old Trafford in January being denied by the club. Lingard has less than six months remaining on his deal and could leave on a free transfer.
Jesse Lingard rose through the youth academy ranks and made his competitive debut for Manchester in the 2014-15 season under Louis van Gaal. The 28-year-old has made 221 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 35 goals across all competitions. But the attacking midfielder has suffered a rapid decline in performances last campaign and was sent out on loan to West Ham in January.
The England international was in scintillating form for the Hammers as the midfielder scored nine times in 16 appearances and helped West Ham to a sixth-placed finish. Lingard ultimately decided to not pursue a transfer away from Old Trafford in the summer. It hasn't gone according to plan as the midfielder has only featured 14 times this season while West Ham are continuing their ascend in English football as they currently sit fourth.
The attacking midfielder made his intentions known of leaving his boyhood club in January but ultimately a move did not materialize for the 28-year-old. Rangnick has insisted that he enjoys a good relationship with Lingard despite the speculation that surrounds his future.
"With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him. He knows that I would've been willing to let him go, at least until the issue with Mason (Greenwood) came up. All the other things have been spoken about, he [Lingard] mentioned some personal issues,” the German told Sky Sports.
"But we have to look forward now. There are no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse, and vice versa. I'm happy to have him in the squad and he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow's game," he added.
