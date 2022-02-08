Fantasy Premier League 202/22 | Finding the perfect differential pick for Gameweek 24 and beyond

Well over half-way into the 2021/22 season and things are boiling over as the world slowly begins to find its final form, both in the actual league and in the FPL universe. With a variety of premium options available, it looks like the answer to the biggest questions may lie with the differentials.

The Good

Michael Olise (0.3% ownership)

Ten goal contributions across just 668 minutes of football this season is incredible for any player and yet somehow young Michael Olise has flown under the radar. The kid has been slowly blooded into Crystal Palace’s team and with Conor Gallagher playing so well, it has seen Olise struggle to find minutes. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that the attacking midfielder has five goal contributions, in the league, in just 482 minutes.

Combine that with the fact that his last five games, across all competitions, have seen him start just four times and yet he has contributed to six goals, created six big chances and won Man of the Match on three occasions. It’s a very impressive run of form but with Wilfried Zaha back from injury and with Odsonne Edouard also doing well, it does mean Olise might play off the bench. Things could change but for now, Vieira seems to be taking things slowly and yet, that still makes Olise worth a shout.

The Africa Cup of Nations interrupted more than a few footballers and nearly every FPL manager but few more so than Riyad Mahrez. Before the tournament, the Algerian was thriving for Manchester City with seven-goal contributions in his last four starts. Those are stats to make anyone smile and Mahrez had found a consistent berth at Manchester City but the AFCON arrived and Raheem Sterling took over.

Yet, the Englishman has struggled to replicate the Algerian’s form and with Gabriel Jesus also reportedly injured, it does allow Mahrez a straight run into the City team. But again, this is Manchester City and with a Champions League knockout game around the corner alongside a league game on the weekend, it will definitely see Pep Guardiola rotate his squad once or twice. It means that any midfielder not named Kevin De Bruyne is a risk pick and yet, Mahrez might be worth it.

The Decent

Paston Daka (1.9% ownership)

Now, Leicester City may be in a terrible terrible run of form and yet, somehow, during that period Patson Daka seems to have found his stride. The forward has scored just four league goals all season but three of those have come in his last three league starts plus an assist. It’s been a decent run of form for the forward and yet Brendan Rodgers is yet to reward him with a consistent run of games.

It could affect Daka’s long-term form but short-term, the forward seems to be hell-bent on proving to his boss that he is able and willing to do a job, both on or off the bench. But it’s his ownership that we’re more concerned about as he features in less than 2% of FPL teams across the planet. This means, if he scores and does well, the points are not shared amongst many but only between the lucky few.

Maxwel Cornet (0.5% ownership)

In Wout Weghorst’s first game for Burnley, the striker showed exactly what he could as he linked up superbly with Maxwel Cornet and then Jay Rodriguez. So much so, that the former had more than enough space to cause a lot of problems for teams. But the problem with the former Olympique Lyon man is the fact that after his superstar, Cornet has netted just once in his last four games.

He missed a few games because of the AFCON but with six goals and ownership of well below 1%, it makes the Burnley man a worth option to considering. Beware of the fact that the Clarets do sit at the bottom of the league table and have struggled for form but if Cornet and Weghorst can find their footing together again, it could make things interesting.

And the punts

We all know just how badly Marcus Rashford has struggled for form and consistency this season with him still recovering from the shoulder surgery he had at the start of the term. But over the last few weeks, the Englishman has found his footing in Ralf Rangnick’s team even if they have been hindered by poor performances from other players.

Yet somehow, Rashford has still scored twice in his last two games, more than he managed in his previous ten although both his goals have come off the bench. That’s what makes him a punt, not his ownership or the fact that he's priced at £9.4m, but his game-time although with Anthony Martial in Spain and Mason Greenwood dropped completely, Rashford could start playing more. Add that to the Red Devils’ scheduling, which includes a double gameweek, and we’ve got something there.

Eddie Nketiah (0.2% ownership)

The biggest punt of them all, Arsenal’s Edward Nketiah. Priced at just £5.4m and owned by less than 0.5% of the FPL managers in the world, the forward has scored zero goals this season. But with Arsenal having let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave and with Florian Balogun at Middlesbrough, it has left the Gunners with just two strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and the young Nketiah.

Now the forward has barely featured for the club, with just four appearances in the league and has scored nothing for them but there is a chance that things could change. He’s one of those places on the bench and hopes they score kinda FPL players because as it stands, the chance of Nketiah doing too much is not great. Combine that with Gabriel Martinelli’s ability to play across the line and it does leave Nketiah in limbo. Yet, at a meagre £5.4m, what does anyone have to lose?