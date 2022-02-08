As long as Dele Alli produces on the pitch then I'm very happy, proclaims Frank Lampard

“I’ve heard some of the reaction and I have a lot of respect for everyone who has spoken, ex-players who I admire in Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, Glenn Hoddle; But when you are working closely with players and working with Dele, I don’t care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad that comes to training every day, wants to improve every day, respects the club and respects his teammates and then produces and gives everything to produce,” Lampard told the Guardian.