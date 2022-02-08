As long as Dele Alli produces on the pitch then I'm very happy, proclaims Frank Lampard
Today at 8:27 PM
Everton manager Frank Lampard has defended new signing Dele Alli after the midfielder was criticized by Glenn Hoddle for his choice of clothes by asserting that only his performances on the pitch matter. The English midfielder sealed a move to Goodison Park from Tottenham on transfer deadline day.
Dele Alli signed for Everton from Spurs on transfer deadline day in a deal worth up to ₤40 million. The English midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season and will look to make a strong start to life at the Merseyside club. The former Tottenham midfielder made 269 appearances for the North Londoners while scoring 69 goals and registering 61 assists across all competitions.
But the Englishman has struggled to recapture his best form in recent times as he has played only ten Premier League games this season. Spurs manager Antonio Conte’s wish to sell Dele Alli came to fruition as Everton moved quickly to sign the England international after incoming boss Frank Lampard made his intentions of capturing the Tottenham star clear. The 25-year-old was criticized for his choice of attire during his Everton unveiling although Lampard has proclaimed that the focus should only be on Alli’s performances on the pitch.
“I’ve heard some of the reaction and I have a lot of respect for everyone who has spoken, ex-players who I admire in Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, Glenn Hoddle; But when you are working closely with players and working with Dele, I don’t care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad that comes to training every day, wants to improve every day, respects the club and respects his teammates and then produces and gives everything to produce,” Lampard told the Guardian.
"The modern day has moved on, we all have to be aware of that but it doesn’t bother me. As long as he produces on the pitch then I’m very happy. As long as the players have the right behaviours when it comes to football and doing the right things I have no worries,” he added.
