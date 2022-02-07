Reports | Niklas Sule to leave Bayern Munich and sign for Borussia Dortmund on free-transfer

While an ACL injury has affected his form and ability, it has still seen Niklas Sule heavily considered to be amongst the most talented center-backs in world football. The German thrived for former side Hoffenheim and has showcased that for Bayern Munich as well although he has dropped down the pecking order. The arrival of Dayot Upamecano alongside Tanguy Nianzou and a few others have seen Sule struggle for game time, with 19 league appearances this term and it has seen him consider his future.