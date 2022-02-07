Nothing is ever certain but Christopher Nkunku will play with us next season, asserts Oliver Mintzlaff

When RB Leipzig signed Christopher Nkunku from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, few expected the Frenchman to play anything more than a bit part role. But the 24-year-old has thrived for the German side since then, making 114 appearances. However, Nkunku has only come into his own this term with a sensational 18 goals in just 30 appearances. Not only that, he has 16 assists as well and it has seen the Frenchman linked with a move away.