Nothing is ever certain but Christopher Nkunku will play with us next season, asserts Oliver Mintzlaff
Today at 7:59 PM
RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that despite the rumours, Christopher Nkunku will be at the club next season alongside players like Dani Olmo, Andre Silva and others. The Frenchman has had a sensational six months so far, with him amongst Leipzig’s top scorers.
When RB Leipzig signed Christopher Nkunku from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019, few expected the Frenchman to play anything more than a bit part role. But the 24-year-old has thrived for the German side since then, making 114 appearances. However, Nkunku has only come into his own this term with a sensational 18 goals in just 30 appearances. Not only that, he has 16 assists as well and it has seen the Frenchman linked with a move away.
The rumour mill has been abuzz about the attacking midfielder’s future with Bayern Munich reportedly keeping a close watch on proceedings. However, despite the rumours, Oliver Mintzlaff has asserted that Nkunku is going nowhere as he’s a “very important” player for the team. Not only that, the RB Leipzig managing director added that Andre Silva, Dani Olmo and a few others are also in the same boat.
"He (Christopher Nkunku) will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player. In football nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan. Of course, players like Dani Olmo, Nkunku or Andre Silva are very, very important pillars who can and should continue to develop with us ... that we will start the coming season with these players," Mintzlaff told Sky.
