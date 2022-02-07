Nobody wants it Super League except those who think that football is about money, asserts Aleksander Ceferin
Today at 5:22 PM
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hit out at Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid but admitted that he is willing to sit down with them and talk, if they reach out to him first. The trio are the last clubs left in the European Super League project with a belief that it will come to fruition.
In April 2021, a total of 12 clubs from across Europe – led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez – formed the European Super League. It was created to break away from UEFA’s Champions League with the 12 sides set to be founders for the new era in what was going to be the new, big thing for European football. But a hostile reaction from fans, other clubs and critics saw all six Premier League clubs pull out alongside Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.
But Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid still remain as a part of the ESL and are convinced that the project will find its legs in the near future. That comes after a judge granted an injunction that protected the Super League but Aleksander Ceferin admitted that it will never happen. The UEFA president also added that he has no qualms with the three sides but also has no intention of meeting them unless they reach out first.
"I don't have a problem with them [Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus]. But after they stabbed me and UEFA, I think it's up to them to call. In the same way that the earth is flat, they still think the Super League exists. At the same time, they were the first to sign up to play in the Champions League this season," Ceferin said, reported ESPN>
"A bit strange. But if they asked for a meeting, I would sit down. There's nothing personal behind it. But the only things we hear from them are lawsuits that have no place. They're trying to put pressure everywhere. Nobody wants it [the Super League] except the few who think that football is all about money."
- Aleksander Ceferin
- Florentino Perez
- English Premier League
- European Super League
- La Liga
- Serie A
- Juventus Fc
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.