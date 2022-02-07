Liverpool have to get Mohamed Salah signed up, asserts Roy Keane
Today at 2:55 PM
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has admitted that Liverpool have to do their best to renew Mohamed Salah’s contract as players of that calibre cannot be allowed to leave on a free transfer. The Egyptian’s current deal at the Merseyside club expires at the end of next season and talks are ongoing.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. Yet despite the paltry fee, the Egyptian has quickly gone on to cement his status as one of the best forwards in the world with his electrifying performances for the Merseyside club, both in domestic and European competitions.
The 29-year-old has scored 148 goals and registered 56 assists in 229 appearances across all competitions, turning into a goal-scoring behemoth for the Reds along the way. Not only that, Salah has helped the Merseyside club claim a Premier League and a Champions League during his time so far at the club.
The Egyptian has continued his prolific scoring form in the current campaign as he has already scored 16 league goals in 20 appearances. The former Roma star’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and talks haven’t progressed between the club and player regarding an extension. It has many concerned as Roy Keane insisted that Liverpool would be wise to tie the Egyptian to fresh terms as his talent warrants his demands.
"He's [Salah] 29 but the modern players are machines. I don't think his age is an issue. He's one of the greatest players in the world and they've got to get it done. If it goes into next season, you really start to worry, so try and get it done and dusted,” Keane said on ITV.
“Liverpool might not have a choice - it's up to the player. He's in charge. He said he's happy here but he's going to try to negotiate the best deal. Liverpool have got to try and get him signed up as you can't let players like that just walk through the door, particularly on a free," he added.
