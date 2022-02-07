Have had concerns about Michail Antonio’s international trips with Jamaica, claims David Moyes

“He (Michail Antonio) has been away a couple of times now and I’ve had concerns about it, yes, because it is new to him. It is not something he has been doing it since he was 21 or 22 or something like that. Obviously they are long travels if you’re going to Jamaica … they’re long journeys to play the games. But I’ll never stop anybody if they want to play for their chosen country,” Moyes said, reported the Guardian.