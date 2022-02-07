Had no doubts Lionel Messi is best player in world, reveals Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in the previous summer as his boyhood club could not afford to keep the Argentinean in their books owing to their financial woes off the pitch. The seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer as he looked to replicate his world-class performances from Spain in France.

The 34-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Ligue 1 side while scoring six goals and registering six assists across all competitions. However, the Argentinian legend has made a slow start to life at Paris following a series of injuries and a bout with Covid-19 over the last few months.

Yet, Messi shone in PSG's latest victory over Lille as the attacker contributed with a goal and an assist in their 5-1 triumph at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Messi's abilities were never in question and it's only a matter of time before the Argentinian hits top form.

"I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world. Like anyone, he needs time to adapt. He needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the Covid. It's important that Leo shows such participation and commitment," Pochettino said in his post-match press conference.