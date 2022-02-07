Had contract offer from Newcastle United but I rejected it, reveals Robin Gosens
Today at 4:38 PM
Inter Milan defender Robin Gosens has revealed that Newcastle United did indeed make him an offer he couldn’t refuse but the German rejected it and signed for the Nerazzurri instead. The Magpies were reportedly overly keen on signing the 27-year-old but brought in Matt Targett in the end.
After enjoying a stellar 2020/21 season, many expected Robin Gosens to leave Atalanta for a bigger pasture especially after his performances for Germany at Euro 2020. The wing-back was amongst Die Mannschaft’s best players and was heavily linked with a move away. However, nothing materialized but once the January transfer window opened, Gosens was linked with a move to Newcastle United. The Magpies and La Dea had already reportedly come to an agreement over a fee but Gosens rejected the move instead.
However, the German did eventually leave Atalanta and signed for reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan in a €25 million move. But while there was never any confirmation over the Newcastle move, Gosens has now revealed that he did indeed get an offer from the Magpies but turned them down. He admitted that it would have “jeopardised my sporting goals” and that’s why he choose not to sign for them.
"I had a contract offer, but I rejected it. I would have jeopardised my sporting goals. I think it's very human to think about it. If you can earn many times more for the same job at a different club, show me someone who just says 'No, thank you'. It's not just about me, I could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money,” Gosens said, reported Goal.
