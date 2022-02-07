Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth resigns amidst Newcastle United speculation

Newcastle United welcomed new owners in October 2021 after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, bought the Premier League side from Mike Ashley. A change in ownership and strategy was inevitable as the Magpies looked to catapult themselves alongside the elites of English Football.

To implement their vision for progress, the English side approached Brighton to speak with technical director Dan Ashworth and permission was granted although talks amounted to nothing concrete. It has been confirmed that the 50-year-old has stepped down his role with the Seagulls and could take up a new position elsewhere with the Magpies set to reignite their interest.

Former Everton player David Weir will become Brighton's acting technical director with immediate effect and Seagulls' chairman Tony Bloom expressed his gratitude towards Ashworth after he left his position at the club.

"We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative. Dan's done an outstanding job and helped build on the progress the club had already made across all of our technical areas. I wish Dan and his family well for the future," Bloom told the club’s website.