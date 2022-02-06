Would be shame if Erling Haaland left but ultimately he has to decide, admits Marco Reus
Today at 8:15 PM
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has confessed that while it would lovely to see Erling Haaland stay, he believes that the decision to do so has to be the Norwegian’s. The 21-year-old has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022 and has been linked with a move away.
Even despite his form for RB Salzburg, few expected Erling Haaland to thrive at Borussia Dortmund but the forward has proved everyone wrong. Instead, the Norwegian has turned Germany into his own personal playground even if it has been littered with a few injuries. Yet despite that, the 21-year-old has scored an incredible 80 goals in 79 appearances for Dortmund. That combined with Haaland’s talent has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides and the rumour mill has only been helped with the release clause.
The Norwegian has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022 and it has only energized the rumours around the forward. But Marco Reus believes that while the rumours will continue, ultimately the decision to stay at Dortmund or leave rests solely on Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund captain also added that it would be a shame to see the forward leave but believes that they will find a solution.
"I would say: 'Stay with us, here you have everything you need to develop yourself.' Here he can play the Champions League, score goals, feel valued to the maximum. He ultimately has to decide what feels best for him. It would be a shame if he left, but even then things would go on and we would find solutions again as a collective,” Reus told Bild.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.