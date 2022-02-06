Would be shame if Erling Haaland left but ultimately he has to decide, admits Marco Reus

Even despite his form for RB Salzburg, few expected Erling Haaland to thrive at Borussia Dortmund but the forward has proved everyone wrong. Instead, the Norwegian has turned Germany into his own personal playground even if it has been littered with a few injuries. Yet despite that, the 21-year-old has scored an incredible 80 goals in 79 appearances for Dortmund. That combined with Haaland’s talent has seen him linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides and the rumour mill has only been helped with the release clause.