We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team, proclaims Aliou Cisse
Today at 6:44 PM
Ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt, Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has stated that his side are determined to beat the Egyptians even though they face a great Pharaohs' side. The Lions of Teranga face Egypt in their second straight AFCON final, after losing in 2019 to Algeria.
Few sides have been as unsuccessful as Senegal have been at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Lions of Teranga failing to lift the trophy even once. They have, however, finished second on two separate occasions and finished fourth thrice in their history but beyond that, Senegal have always fallen short. Things do seem different this time around as Aliou Cisse’s side have won four out of their six games on the way to the final.
But they do face seven-time AFCON winners and one of the giants of African football in Egypt with them thriving so far at the tournament. Yet despite that Aliou Cisse admitted that his side have prepared well for the battle on Sunday and he has a determined group of players that are more than confident of winning the whole tournament. Not only that, he added that their objective is to win the trophy especially as they’ve lost their last two finals.
“We prepared well for our final with the players who are determined and confident to put in a good show. We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team. We know our opponents well; they have their own philosophy of playing with experienced players on the continental level,” Cisse said, reported Goal.
“We are on the way to our objective of winning the title this Sunday evening. We must focus on the final, play it well, and thus succeed in our match. We will have to take advantage of the moment. We lost two finals in the past, but this time we will approach the match with more determination.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.