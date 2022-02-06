We think Ousmane Dembele can help us and we’ll use him when convenient, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Following reports that Ousmane Dembele had rejected a contract extension, Xavi Hernandez dropped the forward from the Barcelona squad just days into the January transfer window. But with less than six months left on his current contract, the La Liga giants still struggled to get the 24-year-old off their books and reports have since revealed that the two parties have re-opened contract talks. Yet, the forward is still keen on leaving the club although he has now been reintroduced back into the squad after a three-week exile.