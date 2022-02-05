Thomas Tuchel to miss Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round tie after positive COVID-19 test

But things have now become complicated for Chelsea as they have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement revealed that the German will self-isolate before leaving for Abu Dhabi and that assistant manager Arno Michels will take charge of their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle. However, the Chelsea boss won't miss any Premier League games as the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup and play their next league game on the 19th of February.