Thomas Tuchel to miss Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round tie after positive COVID-19 test
Today at 6:11 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed that Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the club’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle. The Blues face the League One side and then travel to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup, with their next league game on the 19th of February.
While the number of COVID-19 cases have fallen over the last few weeks, there have still been a few players and staff from within clubs that have tested positive. The Premier League’s latest data, published on January 31st, shows that while there was a drop by five, from 16 to 11 cases, the number was still present although it hasn’t been that low since late November.
But things have now become complicated for Chelsea as they have confirmed that manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement revealed that the German will self-isolate before leaving for Abu Dhabi and that assistant manager Arno Michels will take charge of their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle. However, the Chelsea boss won't miss any Premier League games as the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup and play their next league game on the 19th of February.
Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19... The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle,” reads the statement.
Tuchel tests positive for Covid-19. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 5, 2022
