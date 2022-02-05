Liverpool is too big to rely on anyone whether that’s me or player, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 4:48 PM
In light of Liverpool’s newest arrival in Luis Diaz, Jurgen Klopp has asserted that the Reds are bigger than any one player or even him, and that they need to keep developing their squad. The 25-year-old signed for an initial €45 million fee from Porto with the Reds beating Tottenham to the move.
With Tottenham reportedly working hard to sign Luis Diaz, nobody expected Liverpool to win the race but that’s exactly what happened. Reports indicated that Spurs were unwilling to pay the €60 million fee that Porto was asking for the 25-year-old which allowed Liverpool to swoop in and sign Diaz for an initial €45 million fee plus €15 million in various add-ons. That could see the Colombian eventually become the club’s fourth most expensive signing in their history.
This comes with as Liverpool’s infamous front-three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all enter the final 17 months of their current contract. And that saw Jurgen Klopp admit that the Reds are bigger than just one player or even him, and that they need to keep developing and pushing themselves. He also added that Diaz is just the man they wanted and believes that they’re in a good place right now.
“First and foremost nothing happened apart from we brought in a really good player. It’s really nice to have these kind of options. We constantly prepare for today and for tomorrow as well. That is what our job has to be. The reaction of the players is always that they have to perform at the highest level,” Klopp said, reported the Guardian.
“Our players, even when we had injuries and only three available up front, they pushed themselves to an extreme extent absolutely all the time and that is why we were pretty successful in the last few years. But we cannot hope that we get through this with three or four players. We need options and we need help.
“All development includes fresh blood as well and that’s what we did with Diogo [Jota] when he came here and now when we signed Luis it is exactly the same. Players might have plans for their future but a club has to be ready for pretty much all scenarios and that’s what we do between playing games all the time. This club is too big to rely on single persons, whether that’s me or a player, and has to be ready for all different scenarios. We feel in a good place at this moment.”
