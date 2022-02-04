Think the problem was only with Mikel Arteta and he made the decision, reveals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 1:36 PM
New Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta complicated his departure from the Emirates Stadium. The Gabon international finally made the move to La Liga giants Barcelona on January transfer deadline day after terminating his contract with Arsenal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £56 million. The Gabon striker established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time at the club as he claimed the Golden Boot during his first full season at the club.
The 32-year-old has scored 92 goals and registered 21 assists in 163 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. The Gabon forward was instrumental for the London club in claiming FA Cup glory during his time at the club.
The striker fell out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta due to a breach of discipline and an exit had been mooted for Aubameyang in the January transfer window. A move to Barcelona on transfer deadline day didn't materialize as both clubs couldn't come to a conclusion on the terms of a deal.
In the end, the London club proceeded to release the striker to allow him to join Barcelona on a permanent basis and Aubameyang has pointed fingers at Arteta for complicating matters towards the end of his stint at London.
“They were complicated months but I think that's how football is sometimes. For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer. I think the problem was only with Arteta and he made the decision. I can't say much, I wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. I wasn't very happy, I stayed very calm and that's it,” Aubameyang told GOAL.
