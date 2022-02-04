Think the problem was only with Mikel Arteta and he made the decision, reveals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

“They were complicated months but I think that's how football is sometimes. For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer. I think the problem was only with Arteta and he made the decision. I can't say much, I wasn't happy and that's it. It happened like that. I wasn't very happy, I stayed very calm and that's it,” Aubameyang told GOAL.