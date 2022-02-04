Christian Eriksen is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club, proclaims Thomas Frank

Christian Eriksen was the subject of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match against Finland in Euro 2020. The former Spurs star required medical assistance on the pitch before he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher as he had suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilized later that night.

While he has since gradually recovered, Eriksen suffered another blow pertaining to his playing career as he found that he couldn't continue playing with Inter Milan while he had a defibrillator, which was required for his recovery, due to the rules in Italy.

Inter and Eriksen decided to part ways with one another in December as the Italian club terminated their contract with the Danish international in order to allow the midfielder to prolong his playing career elsewhere. The 29-year-old joined Brentford on a six-month contract on transfer deadline day and Bees manager Thomas Frank praised the former Spurs midfielder.

"We got over the line. He is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club. It is going to be an unbelievable day, the day he steps on to the pitch. We all saw what happened to him. It was crazy. To see him out on the pitch soon will be a good day. He is a top player with lots of experience. The players are delighted, happy and pleased we managed to get a top player to the club,” Frank told the BBC.