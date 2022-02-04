Am happy to have Paul Pogba back and he might play from start, reveals Ralf Rangnick
Today at 2:33 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Paul Pogba is back from injury and is in contention to make his comeback right from the start in United’s FA Cup fixture on Friday. United host Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.
Paul Pogba made a return to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then-record highest transfer fee of €105 million. The French midfielder's time at Old Trafford has been the subject of scrutiny and speculation due to his inconsistent performances. The World Cup winner has made 219 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 38 goals and registering 49 assists across all competitions. The 28-year-old has helped the Manchester club claim an EFL Cup and a Europa League during his time at the club.
The Frenchman has not played for United since their 2-2 draw against Atlanta in November having picked up a serious groin injury a week later while on international duty with France. Pogba’s deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season and the midfielder could leave the club on a free transfer. The former Juventus star is set to make his return from injury and Rangnick has suggested that the midfielder could feature from the start.
“I’m happy to have him back in the squad and he might be playing from the start tomorrow. I see his best possible position for me as one of the central midfield positions as either an 8 or 10 but the way we’re currently playing I’d rather see him in the 8 position but we’ll have to see. It's up to him now his contract is expiring in the summer and if in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up,” the German said in his pre-match press conference.
"It’s not only in the interest for us as a club but it’s in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple of weeks," he added.
