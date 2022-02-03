Mohamed Salah is a good player but not at the level of someone like Kylian Mbappe, asserts Vincent Aboubakar

The 29-year-old has continued his fantastic form in the 2021-22 season as he has already scored 16 league goals in 20 appearances before flying off to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Egyptian has guided his homeland to the semi-finals of the tournament as they face Cameroon on Thursday to determine entry into the finals of the competition. Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has insisted that he is not impressed by the Egyptian and proclaimed that he is not at the level of someone like Mbappe.