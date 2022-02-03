Mohamed Salah is a good player but not at the level of someone like Kylian Mbappe, asserts Vincent Aboubakar
Today at 7:58 PM
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has insisted that World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe is on a different level to Mohamed Salah and admitted that he doesn't rate the Egyptian forward much. Cameroon faces Egypt in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday to determine the finalist.
Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £36.5m fees that could rise to £43m. The Egyptian winger has quickly went on to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League as he has scored 148 goals and registered 56 assists in 229 appearances across all competitions. Salah has helped the Merseyside club claim a Premier League and a Champions League during his time so far at the club.
The 29-year-old has continued his fantastic form in the 2021-22 season as he has already scored 16 league goals in 20 appearances before flying off to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Egyptian has guided his homeland to the semi-finals of the tournament as they face Cameroon on Thursday to determine entry into the finals of the competition. Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has insisted that he is not impressed by the Egyptian and proclaimed that he is not at the level of someone like Mbappe.
"I see him as he was before. He's having a great season in the Premier League, helping his country to advance in this competition (Afcon). I wish him a lot of luck. May the best man win! I'm not very impressed with him. I say it clearly because I am an honest person and I have my own way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn't impress me much,” Aboubakar told RFI.
"He's a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game. Of course he does good things in the Premier League because he's been in a team for years. He is a good player but not at the level of someone like Mbappe," he added.
- Mohamed Salah
- Vincent Aboubakar
- English Premier League
- Africa Cup Of Nations
- Liverpool Fc
- Egypt Football Team
- Cameroon Football
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.