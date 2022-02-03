Last couple of seasons have been difficult at times but that's the past now, admits Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey signed a four-year contract with Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after the midfielder decided to part ways with his allegiances at Arsenal . The Welshman received a £400,000 a week wages making him the highest-earning British player ever based on basic salary. The former Arsenal midfielder failed to make the desired impact throughout the years at Turin due to his repeated injuries and inconsistent performances.

The 31-year-old has made 70 appearances for the Italian giants while scoring six goals and registering six assists across all competitions. The Wales international has made just five appearances in all competitions this season for the Serie A side, playing only 97 minutes in the league.

The former Arsenal midfielder is also not part of Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri's long-term plans. Ramsey sealed a dramatic move back to British Football as he joined Rangers on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season. The midfielder was quick to admit that the past few seasons proved to be difficult but asserted that he looks to rejuvenate his career during his spell at Scotland.

"Obviously it's been challenging and I want to play. Throughout my career, I've played many games and the last couple of seasons have been a bit difficult at times. There's been a few hiccups, but that's the past now. There are] no hard feelings that I left. Everything was agreed and pretty straightforward really so I can only really say thank you to everyone for my time there. I'm only looking forward to this challenge and hopefully I can get back to match fitness as quickly as possible and I can show what I'm capable of doing again, Ramsey told Sky Sports.