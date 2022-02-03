Knew it was not easy to get to two straight finals but important to win it now, admits Sadio Mane

Senegal encountered Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the Africa cup of nations in Yaounde on Wednesday. Senegal started the game brightly as they threatened to open the scoring twice before the break with two penalties being awarded in their favour only for the referee to change his mind on both occasions following a VAR review.

The Lions of Teranga eventually opened the scoring as Abdou Diallo slotted the ball home as he finished emphatically in the 70th minute. The second goal arrived on the 76th-minute mark as Sadio Mane set up Idrissa Gueye to slot home from inside the box.

Blati Toure pulled one back for Burkina Faso in the 82nd minute although his efforts were in vain as Sadio Mane scored the third goal in the 87th minute to seal Senegal's entry into the finals. Senegal will find out their opponents in Sunday’s final on Thursday when hosts Cameroon take on Egypt in the second semi-finals of the tournament.

"It shows you the momentum we have. We knew it was not going to be at all easy to get to two straight Afcon finals, but the most important for us now is to go all the way and win it, whoever we come up against. We were up against a really good Burkina side who caused us a lot of problems,” Mane told the BBC.