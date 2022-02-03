Frank Lampard is an amazing manager and I feel like its a perfect match, reveals Dele Alli
Today at 3:34 PM
Dele Alli has insisted that new boss Frank Lampard is an amazing manager and he will do his best to soak in all the information on how to be one of the best midfielders in the league. Lampard and Alli were signed by Everton on transfer deadline day as they aim to finish the campaign strongly.
Dele Alli made the move from Spurs to Everton on transfer deadline day in a deal worth up to ₤40 million. The Englishman signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of the 2023-24 season and cited the opportunity to work under new Everton boss Frank Lampard as one of the many reasons for joining the Merseyside club. The former Tottenham midfielder played a crucial part under Mauricio Pochettino as the London club achieved top-four finishes in four consecutive seasons but fell out of favour during the reigns of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte.
The England international made 269 appearances for Tottenham while scoring 69 goals and registering 61 assists across all competitions. The 25-year-old has struggled to recapture his best form and has played only ten Premier League games this season. This led the way for Alli to seal a move to Everton as he was made a priority signing by Frank Lampard. The Englishman has spoken in glowing terms of his new manager and hopes to replicate his best form in new surroundings.
"He [Lampard] is an amazing manager and an amazing person as well. Speaking to him and admiring him so much as a player, and what he's done so far as a manager - I think it's amazing. He knows me very well as a player and I know the tactics he likes and how he likes to play, and how he likes his teams to work,” Alli told Everton TV.
“So, I feel like it's a perfect match and I can't wait to get going. Being an attacking midfielder and, obviously, he scored a lot of goals as well as a midfielder - I'll speak to him a lot about that and what he did as a player to make the most of his talent," he added.
