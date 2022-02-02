We’re expecting difficult game against Burkina Faso but we’re ready, claims Aliou Cisse

However, Aliou Cisse’s men are on an unbeaten run so far this time around and only Equatorial Guinea have scored against them in the tournament although that run has come with two draws in the Group Stages. Yet it has many believing that this could be their year but Cisse has brought his side back down to earth and admitted that it will be a tough fight against Burkina Faso. The Senegal head coach also added that his side are ready and they have never doubted their abilities to lift the trophy.