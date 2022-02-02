We’re expecting difficult game against Burkina Faso but we’re ready, claims Aliou Cisse
Today at 6:15 PM
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has asserted that his side are still confident of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final even though they face a tough side in Burkina Faso. The Lions of Teranga beat Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals of the tournament to set up a clash against Burkina Faso.
While Senegal are considered to be one of African football’s biggest national teams, the Lions of Teranga have never won an Africa Cup of Nations trophy. They have been called the nearly men of African football, having reached two finals and finished fourth on two occasions as well. But nothing would have hurt as much as 2019 final, where they lost just once before Algeria held onto an early lead to lift only their second AFCON trophy.
However, Aliou Cisse’s men are on an unbeaten run so far this time around and only Equatorial Guinea have scored against them in the tournament although that run has come with two draws in the Group Stages. Yet it has many believing that this could be their year but Cisse has brought his side back down to earth and admitted that it will be a tough fight against Burkina Faso. The Senegal head coach also added that his side are ready and they have never doubted their abilities to lift the trophy.
“We prepared well for our semi-final against Burkina Faso, even if we didn't have a lot of time. We focused on recovery. We know the Burkina Faso team well; they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready,” Cisse said, reported Goal.
“I am thinking of doing everything to pass this milestone of the semi-finals. We hope and work to win this African title; we have never doubted our abilities. Our desire is to play the grand final on February 6.”
