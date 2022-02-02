We want to give our people bit of happiness, admits Kamou Malo

But with the odds against them, especially after the Teranga Lions’ dominating win over Equatorial Guinea, few expect Burkina Faso to go through. But Kamou Malo has revealed that he has a team that is determined to win and they will play with the same identity that got them this far. The Burkina Faso head coach also added that they are dedicating their victories to their people and want to win the trophy for them as well.