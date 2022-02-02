We all just want to put Christian Pulisic in best position to succeed, proclaims Weston McKennie

US men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie has defended Christian Pulisic’s bad run of form and revealed that the entire team just wants to see the Chelsea man succeed. The 24-year-old is currently in a bad rut with him struggling to find his footing for both the Blues and the USMNT.

Few players have struggled as much as Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic with injuries and a change of manager, as the American has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival last season was supposed to be a turning point for many and while it proved as much, that wasn’t the case for Pulisic. Instead, the American has been shuttled across the field by the German, especially this season, and it has seen Pulisic struggle to consistently perform.

Injuries haven’t helped the forward either and his lack of form has carried on for the USMNT, with Pulisic struggling to impress for the team over their last two games. However, Weston McKennie has defended the attacker and admitted that the entire team has Pulisic’s back and just wants to see the American succeed. He also added that the 24-year-old is still an important piece of both Chelsea’s and the USMNT’s puzzle but just needs to find his legs again.

"A lot of people will say what they want, a lot of people have their own opinions and I think, as a player, you can only truly understand what another player might think or what he's going through.

“All of us have had our ups and downs, all of us have had difficult times, and the most important thing is that we're there for each other and obviously, with the situation that he's in, maybe the amount of playing time that's involved, it's just catching his footing again and building his confidence.

"I think, in general, he is still an important piece because he's one of those types of players that might have one spark in a game, he could maybe not do anything all game, and then have one spark. He's one of the players that are very unpredictable to the opponents and I think he's just someone that adds another type of dangerous and one-on-one ability in the final third.

"Everyone's gonna have their opinions. Everyone's gonna say what they want to say, but the team here and the staff we all have his back and we all just want to put him in the best position to succeed."