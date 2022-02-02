Reports | Manchester United ask unhappy players to delay any decisions until new manager arrives
Today at 2:24 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United have asked the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba to delay decisions on their future until they appoint a new manager. The trio, amongst others, are reportedly keen on leaving the club with them failing to thrive under the previous regime.
As Manchester United ended the transfer window without any new arrivals, it had many fans worried about the club’s future in the top four. The Red Devils are more or less back in the race for a top-four place but face competition from West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham but only Spurs brought in new faces in January. Yet, the bigger positive for the Red Devils was the fact that they didn’t lose any major stars despite the upheaval around the club.
However, ESPN has reported that the club have now asked all their unhappy players, including the likes of Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, to wait until they appoint a new manager before making any decisions on their future. The report has indicated that the Red Devils have a five-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag on the list.
But United don’t want to lose anyone before a new manager is brought in and thus have asked the players to wait. That does include Pogba although as it stands, the Frenchman is set to become a free-agent once his contract expires at the end of June. ESPN has further reported that both Martial and Van de Beek are open to waiting with Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly in the same boat as well.
