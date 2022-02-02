Reports | Manchester City to convince Erling Haaland to sign for them over Real Madrid in summer

Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and since then, the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football. The 21-year-old has scored 80 goals and registered 21 assists across 79 appearances across all competitions for the German giants so far. Not only that, Haaland was instrumental for Dortmund last season as he led the team to DFB-Pokal glory as he scored a brace in the final against RB Leipzig.