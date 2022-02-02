Reports | Manchester City to convince Erling Haaland to sign for them over Real Madrid in summer
Today at 2:40 PM
According to The Athletic, Manchester City will attempt to convince Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to sign for them in the summer despite the Norwegian's preference of playing for Real Madrid. The Norwegian has an alleged release clause of £75 million that activates in the upcoming summer.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and since then, the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football. The 21-year-old has scored 80 goals and registered 21 assists across 79 appearances across all competitions for the German giants so far. Not only that, Haaland was instrumental for Dortmund last season as he led the team to DFB-Pokal glory as he scored a brace in the final against RB Leipzig.
His form and talent has meant that a host of European clubs are interested in signing the 21-year-old with that due to an alleged £75 million release clause that activates in the summer. But according to The Athletic, Manchester City will attempt to convince the Norwegian to sign for them in the summer as they attempt to sign a striker and bolster their attacking options. City has already signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate this window although that will not deter the Premier League giants from signing another big-name.
It is understood that City is aware that Haaland is interested in making the move to Real Madrid out of all his options but they will attempt to change his mind in the coming months. City manager Pep Guardiola has already outlined his intentions of recruiting a striker after failing to sign Harry Kane last summer. The Athletic has further reported that the Manchester club understands that a potential deal will prove difficult to execute but they will still try to sign Haaland in the summer.
