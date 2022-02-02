Can’t start worrying about what others could do or players they bring in, asserts Ange Postecoglou

With Juventus looking to offload Aaron Ramsey before the January window slammed shut, many believed that the Old Lady wouldn’t be able to do it because of the Welshman’s wages. The 31-year-old reportedly earned just over 300,000-a-week in Turin but the Serie A giants eventually managed to come to an agreement with Scottish Premiership side Rangers. It saw Ramsey leave for the Ibrox on loan and the Gers have an option to buy with more than a few fans overjoyed.

In fact, the general atmosphere around the Rangers have changed as Glasgow’s blue-half now believes that the former Arsenal man could have a serious impact on the title race. However, Ange Postecoglou, ahead of the Old Firm derby, has admitted that while his focus is only on Celtic , he believes that everything ultimately comes down to performance. The Celtic boss also used summer arrival Kyogo Furuhashi to prove his point and believes that Ramsey’s impact will show if it was a good move or not.

“I don’t really get affected by what others do. I’ve said it before: my focus is on what happens here. You can’t start worrying about what other clubs could potentially do or what players they bring in. Ultimately all these things come down to performances,” Postecoglou said, reported the Guardian.

“No one had heard of Kyogo but you can’t tell me he’s not had an impact. It’s more about the impact they have. When opposition sides bring in new players it’s about looking how they perform and how they fit in and us trying to counteract that. Are there no guarantees? Absolutely. And it’s not an easy league to do it in. It’s been proven before. But my perspective is on us.”