Barcelona sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on contract that could run to June 2025

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer after the 32-year-old left his previous club Arsenal through mutual consent. The Catalan club has revealed that the 32-year-old’s new contract has a €100m (£83.5m) buyout clause and a break option.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of £56 million. The Gabon striker established himself as one of the most lethal finishers in the Premier League during his time at the club as he scored 92 goals and registered 21 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions.

But the striker recently fell out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to a breach of discipline and an exit had been mooted for the 32-year-old in the January transfer window. A move to Barcelona was on the cards on transfer deadline day although both clubs could not come to a conclusion on the terms of a deal.

In the end, the London club proceeded to release the striker to allow him to join Barcelona on a permanent basis. The Spanish giants confirmed the signing and revealed that the forward will sign a contract until June 2025 with an option to agree to his departure on 30th June 2023. A buy-out clause is also incorporated into the striker's contract with the figure set at 100 million euros. Aubameyang expressed his happiness at joining his new club and revealed that he's going to give his all for the team.

"I am really happy to be here and I am looking forward to getting out on the field at Camp Nou. I think it is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is a real honour. I have experience; I have played in top leagues and I am coming here to help and give my all for the team," Aubameyang told the club's website.

Barcelona confirmed the signing by releasing a statement on the club website.

