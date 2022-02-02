Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit ahead of his move to Barcelona
Today at 12:51 PM
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been released on a free transfer by Arsenal that will allow him to complete his preferred move to Barcelona as confirmed by the Gunners. Both clubs were engaged in talks over a loan deal for the Gabon striker only for it to break down on transfer deadline day.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ostracized from the Arsenal squad by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary breach that has seen the 32-year-old not feature for the London club since early December. The London club also stripped the Gabon international of the club captaincy further casting his future at the club in doubt. It was expected that the 32-year-old would move on to greener pastures in the January transfer window putting an end to his stint at England.
Barcelona were interested in signing Aubameyang as they continue their pursuit of signing a striker as the Catalan club aim to finish the season strongly. Both clubs were engaged in talks over a potential deal although negotiations hit a stumbling block on transfer deadline day over the percentage of the striker's wages the Spanish club would have to cover.
The 32-year-old, who flew out to Barcelona to complete a deal, would have to return to England after the move collapsed. In a dramatic twist of events, an agreement has now been reached between both clubs as Aubameyang will join the Blaugrana permanently as Arsenal have confirmed they have mutually terminated his contract.
"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual agreement. We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club," Arsenal revealed in a statement.
⚡ For the match-winning moments
🙅♂️ For the iconic celebrations
😀 For making us smile
Thank you for everything, @Auba ❤️
