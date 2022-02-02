Arsenal confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's exit ahead of his move to Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ostracized from the Arsenal squad by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta due to a disciplinary breach that has seen the 32-year-old not feature for the London club since early December. The London club also stripped the Gabon international of the club captaincy further casting his future at the club in doubt. It was expected that the 32-year-old would move on to greener pastures in the January transfer window putting an end to his stint at England.