We think Ousmane Dembele has agreement with another club, admits Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that he and the rest of the Barcelona board believe that Ousmane Dembele already has a pre-contract agreement with another club. The Frenchman has less than six months left on his current deal and has already refused an extension from the club.

With Chelsea reportedly seriously interested in signing Ousmane Dembele, reports indicated that Barcelona tried to get a deal over the line. However, the Frenchman refused to sign either the Blues’ offer or another one from an undisclosed club with him also reportedly rejecting a move to Paris Saint-Germain. It means that the 24-year-old’s future is still up in the air and it has caused some unrest for Barcelona.

The La Liga giants are reportedly concerned and Joan Laporta has revealed that the club offered him an extension “with a very good offer”. But it was turned down as Dembele wanted more and then the club also offered him two deals, but the Frenchman turned them down again. Laporta further added that they (Barcelona) now believe that the 24-year-old has already agreed to a pre-contract deal and that’s why he turned it down.

“We offered him the renewal, with a very good offer. Later it turned out that it was an economic issue, that he wanted more. We told him that he wanted to renew, but the issue became stuck. The agent took a position of not saying anything and that has consequences. We have done our best,” Laporta said, reported Goal.

“We presented him with two proposals and they were good. We are very surprised that he did not accept. The last one was from an English club and he did not want to go, he preferred to stay here for six months.

“It is not good neither for him nor for the club, because his renewal gave us salary margin and we would not have been having to work until the last minute.

“The whole Dembele thing is difficult to understand. Xavi is working and has to think about next season. We think he has an agreement with another club. That's what his agent has insinuated to us. We will act for the good of the club,” he added.