Really important to make sure we win and so you have to do everything, claims Sadio Mane

Despite major doubts over his fitness, Sadio Mane still started the Africa Cup of Nations tie against Equatorial Guinea and proved to be Senegal’s turning point. The Liverpool forward caused all sorts of problems for Guinea during the game and played a key role in the opening goal. But while Guinea pulled one back via Jannick Buyla Sam, late goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr ensured a win for the Lions of Teranga.

They face Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the tournament and have a chance to set-up a glittering final against either Egypt or hosts Cameroon. But in light of that, Sadio Mane has revealed that he is willing to do whatever is necessary in order to help the team win and that includes playing wherever the coach asks him to. Not only that, Mane added that sacrifices are necessary for them to succeed and lift the trophy.

“It’s my job [to be ready to play everywhere]. I have to do it because I think it's really important for me. It’s important for the boys to make sure we win the game, so to win you have to do everything and make all the sacrifices necessary,” Mane told BBC Sport Africa.

Senegal’s display against Equatorial Guinea may not have been their best performance but the Lions of Teranga dominated the game to a certain extent. While Guinea did cause a few problems, it was nothing that their star-studded defense or Edouard Mendy in goal could handle. But Mane admitted that while he believes every game so far has been them at their best, they played well against Guinea even if that’s not always going to happen.