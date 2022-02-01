Joao Cancelo signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City

When Manchester City swapped Danilo for Joao Cancelo, few could believe that Juventus had actually let the Spanish full-back leave the club. The Spaniard was thriving for the Old Lady and was, at the time, considered to be amongst the best in his position. That has since been proven beyond obvious with Cancelo turning into the best in his position at City. Not only that, the Spaniard has re-defined the way a full-back can be seen with him doing everything for the club.