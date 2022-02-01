Joao Cancelo signs two-year contract extension with Manchester City
Today at 6:58 PM
In a statement, Manchester City have confirmed that Joao Cancelo has signed a new two year contract extension with the club, taking his stay in Manchester until 2027. The Spaniard has thrived since arriving at the Etihad Stadium and has redefined the role as a full-back under Pep Guardiola.
When Manchester City swapped Danilo for Joao Cancelo, few could believe that Juventus had actually let the Spanish full-back leave the club. The Spaniard was thriving for the Old Lady and was, at the time, considered to be amongst the best in his position. That has since been proven beyond obvious with Cancelo turning into the best in his position at City. Not only that, the Spaniard has re-defined the way a full-back can be seen with him doing everything for the club.
It has earned the Spaniard a new deal with him signing a two-year extension and that will take him until at least 2027 with the club. It extends his stay to at least eight years and reports have indicated that the new deal has also come with a pay bump for the 27-year-old.
“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement. City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day,” Cancelo told Mancity.com.
“There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions. This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”
He's staying! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 1, 2022
We are delighted to confirm Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year contract extension! ✍️#ManCity
