Choice was easy because Juventus and I have similar DNA, proclaims Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that he signed for the Old Lady because he believes that both him and the club share a similar DNA as they fight to get what they want. The Serbian forward signed for the Serie A giants for a €80 million fee from Fiorentina despite interest from England.

After ending the 2020/21 season with a stunning 21 goals, few expected Dusan Vlahovic to continue scoring at that rate but the forward improved on it instead. So far, the 21-year-old has netted 17 goals in 21 league appearances alongside 5 assists to boot which saw him heavily linked with a move away. That combined with his refusal to sign a new deal saw Vlahovic linked with a move to England but he ended up staying in Italy, signing for Juventus instead.

The Old Lady pulled off a coup and brought the Serbian in for an €80 million fee, stunning Europe by convincing one of the hottest young strikers to sign for them. However, in his unveiling interview, Vlahovic admitted that the choice was an easy one as he believes both him and Juventus share a “similar DNA” which is to “fight and suffer when needed”. He also added that the Turin giants are the biggest team in Italy and he has lofty goals with the club.

“I am thrilled and proud to have signed with Juventus. A glorious club. I am ready to give my best for the team and obtain great results. I want to thank Juventus President and all the people that brought me here,” Vlahovic said reported Sky Italia.

“There were many rumours about foreign clubs, but the choice was easy because the club and I have a similar DNA. Fight and suffer when needed. I think it’s part of my mentality as well, so the choice was not difficult.”

"Juventus is the biggest club in Italy, I am very happy to be here. The desire, that aspect of never giving up and fighting to the last. Always aiming for higher goals, this is the most important thing "

Fiorentina’s struggles combined with their lack of European football means that Vlahovic will play his first Champions League game with Juventus this month. It saw the Serbian reveal that it will be an emotional occasion but he will be ready whenever head coach Massimiliano Allegri decides.

"It will be a unique emotion because I have not yet experienced those sensations. I will be ready, if the coach decides. Comparison? I am trying to have my own path, always be concentrated and always stay on top. Where I will arrive I don't know, but I will do it. everything to go far,” he added.